Tehran-based newspaper: Majority of Iranians support nuclear deal with US

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran's Etela'at newspaper has defended ongoing nuclear negotiations with the US, arguing that most Iranians welcome a potential agreement to lift sanctions.

In an editorial on Sunday, the paper cautioned against labeling negotiators as “traitors” or “unpatriotic,” stating, “If reaching a deal means ending unjust sanctions and solving national problems, why should we fear the criticism of naysayers?”

The newspaper noted that the potential economic benefits of sanctions relief justify the diplomatic efforts, pointing to recent positive market reactions including gains in the Tehran Stock Exchange and relative stability in currency markets as signs of public optimism.

While acknowledging Iran’s domestic economic challenges, the editorial emphasized that the country enters negotiations from a position of strength, with sufficient leverage to avoid accepting unfavorable terms.

The analysis suggested neither side has appetite for military confrontation, with the US reportedly unwilling to risk regional instability that could result from heightened tensions.

The piece noted President Massoud Pezeshkian’s repeated assurances that Iran will not allow sanctions to hinder national development, while maintaining that a balanced nuclear agreement could provide significant economic relief.

