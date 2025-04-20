Iran’s FM: “Cautious optimism” after Rome talks on nuclear deal

In a post on X social meadia, Araghchi noted that while the discussions advanced shared objectives, many in Iran no longer see the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) as sufficient.

“For them, what remains are only the ‘lessons learned,'” he wrote, expressing his personal agreement with the view.

Technical talks will continue in the coming days to finalize details, after which a clearer assessment can be made. “For now, cautious optimism may be justified – but nothing more,” Araghchi added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei thanked Oman and Italy for facilitating the indirect negotiations.

He emphasized Iran’s commitment to diplomacy amid global challenges to international law and shared human values.

The second round of talks, led by Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff, was held at Oman’s embassy in Rome.

Both sides outlined frameworks for sanctions relief and nuclear compliance, agreeing to resume discussions next Saturday in Muscat.

Expert-level meetings are scheduled for Wednesday in Oman to address technical details.