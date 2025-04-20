IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iran emphasizes substantive sanctions relief, right to enrichment in nuclear talks with US

By IFP Editorial Staff

Following the recent round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Rome, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, briefed lawmakers on the outcomes of the talks.

His remarks, delivered during a meeting with the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday, underscored Tehran’s firm positions in the ongoing diplomatic process.

According to the commission’s spokesperson, Ebrahim Rezaei, Gharibabadi reported that the negotiations in Rome yielded agreements on a general framework, a working agenda, and technical focal points.

He stressed that Iran’s proposals are fully aligned with national policies and the decisions of top governing bodies, particularly with regard to the complete and verifiable removal of all U.S. sanctions.

“Iran considers both congressional sanctions and presidential executive orders as components of the sanctions architecture, and their full removal is essential,” Gharibabadi was quoted as saying.

He reiterated that any agreement must bring tangible and meaningful economic benefits to the Iranian people, rather than being symbolic or superficial.

Iran also reaffirmed its unwavering stance on its right to enrich uranium, a point Gharibabadi described as a red line in the negotiations.

He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful, with no intention to pursue nuclear weapons.

The Deputy Minister further conveyed Tehran’s dissatisfaction with any delay in the negotiation process, calling for serious engagement from the American side.

He urged Washington to resist external pressures, particularly from the Zionist regime, which is actively seeking to sabotage the talks.

