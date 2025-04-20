Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire

The 88-year-old pontiff, still recovering from a near-fatal bout of double pneumonia, appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on Sunday as an aide read out his “Urbi et Orbi” – Latin for “to the city and the world” – benediction, in which the pope condemned the “deplorable humanitarian situation” caused by Israel’s 18-month war on the Palestinian territory.

“I express my closeness to the sufferings … of all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people,” said the message.

The pope also called on the Palestinian armed group Hamas to release its remaining captives and condemned what he said was a “worrisome” trend of anti-Semitism in the world.

“I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace.”

Before his recent five-week stay at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, Francis had been ramping up criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, calling the situation “very serious and shameful” in January.

Francis, who has been under doctors’ orders to observe two months of convalescence since he left the hospital on March 23, would have normally presided over the entire event, but on this occasion was replaced by Cardinal Angelo Comastri.