Iran, US to proceed with technical talks in Oman within days: Foreign Minister

A new round of indirect talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman and held in Italy, came to an end on Saturday afternoon.

Delegations from the two sides, led by Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, held the talks at the Omani ambassador’s residence in Rome.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi was exchanging messages between the two sides, like the previous round of talks in Muscat.

Speaking to IRIB at the conclusion of the talks, Araqchi said the negotiations lasted for around four hours.

Hailing the “good and forward-moving” negotiations in Rome, the foreign minister stated the delegations managed to reach a better understanding on a series of principles and purposes.

Unveiling plans for the start of expert meetings, Araqchi noted “technical negotiations at the level of experts” will begin in Oman as of Wednesday, April 23.

He added the experts will take the time to go into details and design a framework for a deal.

The foreign minister stated that the top negotiators will meet afterwards on Saturday to evaluate the results of the expert meetings and see how close they will be to an agreement.