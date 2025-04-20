Kayhan newspaper on Iran-US talks: “Negotiations are good – but not with America”

In an editorial published on Sunday, Kayhan – known for its staunch anti-Western stance –acknowledged that Iran’s negotiating team had performed well but warned against trusting the US.

“After shaking hands with them, count your fingers,” the paper wrote, quoting an old Iranian adage.

The article dismissed US threats, including the oft-repeated “all options are on the table,” as hollow. “They don’t have the stomach for another war – they only scare to gain concessions.”

It stressed that Iran’s missile program, nuclear advancements, and regional alliances are its true leverage, forcing adversaries to the negotiating table.

The editorial reserved particular scorn for US President Donald Trump, labeling him an “unpredictable psychopath” who used negotiations to evade American commitments.

It insisted that economic revival comes from domestic production, not talks with a nation that “only seeks to humiliate and waste time.”

Kayhan conceded that the US “desperately needs” talks with Iran to restore its global standing.