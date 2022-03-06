Keyhan newspaper: Iran should not let US dodge obligation to lift all sanctions

Referring to the Vienna talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, Shariatmadari also said, “If, as it’s being heard here and there, the talks have been fruitful and the two sides have reached an agreement, what are the most important concessions Iran has extracted and given?”

Shariatmadari also referred to a comment by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian that Iran accepted negotiations if they genuinely end up getting the sanctions lifted and realizing Iran’s rights.

He asked, “Have the sanction packages placed on Iran under nuclear and non-nuclear pretexts been removed?”

The editor-in-chief o Keyhan Newspaper noted that in 2019, the United States listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a “foreign terrorist organization (FTO)”.

According to Shariatmadari, the US has agreed to withdraw the IRGC from the FTO list, but it remains adamant about the so-called SDGT label, which means enduring legal repercussions for terrorist groups and their supporters!

“Some reports, which I hope are not true, indicate that the US is not willing to exclude the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or the Ministry of Defense, etc. from the sanctions! In this case, and if we accept this imposed formula, the US has the right to accuse Iran of violating the SDGT label under the pretext of the Islamic Republic’s inseparable link with the IRGC and to impose new sanctions!”, he said.

Shariatmadari added this means that Iran is back in square one after some many rounds of talks.

He noted that the removal of all sanctions must be included in the deal, adding that the lifting of nuclear sanctions and imposing them under other excuses is like beating the air