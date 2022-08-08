JCPOA revival talks end in Vienna

Ulyanov said the parties to the talks need to make a decision and say if they accept the draft.

He added that if they give their consent, the nuclear deal will be revived.

Earlier, reports coming out of the venue of the talks in Vienna said the Iranian negotiating team was to shortly return to Tehran for consultations. Iran has said it’s ready for a robust and lasting deal provided that the agreement will ensure sustainable economic benefits from a revived nuclear agreement.

Meanwhile, US news outlet Politico cited Western officials as saying they had finished negotiating technical questions that had remained open in the final draft text circulated by the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on July 21.

The diplomats also said the final draft determines the steps that Iran and the US will have to take to return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Meanwhile, an official with the Iranian Foreign Ministry says relative progress was made in the Vienna negotiations this time around and that Tehran believes the negotiations can be closed soon provided that the US makes an appropriate decision.

The official said intensive talks were held over the past four days to make sure that Iran’s demands will be met and its worries will be removed.

He went on to say on Monday, Enrique Mora, the coordinator of the Vienna talks, presented some ideas regarding the remaining issues to all parties.

“Naturally, such issues need to be studied thoroughly and we will give our final response to the coordinator of the Vienna talks and other sides, he added.

The official reiterated that “The serious concern of Iran’s negotiating team is to achieve the rights of the Iranian people, fulfill their interests, guarantee the sustainable implementation by the other side of its commitments, and prevent the US from repeating illegal acts.”