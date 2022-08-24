Iran says received US response to proposals over nuclear deal

Kanaani said Iran received Washington’s response on Wednesday afternoon through the European Union’s coordinator of the Vienna negotiations.

Kanaani added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has started carefully reviewing the US side’s response.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also said the Islamic Republic of Iran will give its response to the EU coordinator after fully studying Washington’s response.

Iran delivered its response to the EU draft agreement over the revival of the nuclear deal (JCPOA) last week.

the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries, namely Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, have held months of inconclusive talks aimed at revitalizing the JCPOA and the lifting of anti-Iran bans.