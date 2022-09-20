Tuesday, September 20, 2022
type here...
WorldInt'l Relations

Iran president: Sanctions, terrorism, war results of unilateralism

By IFP Media Wire
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said that sanctions, terrorism, war and bloodshed are the results of unilateralism. He made the remark as he arrived in the US city of New York to attend the 77th Summit of the United Nations General Assembly.

Iran’s president stated that the United Nations should represent all countries, not powerful nations, adding that there are a series of global issues that can be addressed in gatherings such as the General Assembly summit.

Raisi noted that those issues include sanctions which big powers are using as a tool to pressure other nations.

In response, he added, the targeted countries would reciprocate and that would create a situation threatening peace and tranquility.

The Iranian president said that another issue that should be addressed is terrorism and the support for it, as well as war and bloodshed, which everybody is opposed to.

Raisi added that all of these issues are the result of unilateralism and must be resolved through collective wisdom.

The Iranian president is heading a high-ranking delegation comprising of Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Deputy for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani — who is also the top Iranian nuclear negotiator — among others.

World leaders are set to address the 77th UNGA Summit from September 20 to 26.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks