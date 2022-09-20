Iran president: Sanctions, terrorism, war results of unilateralism

Iran’s president stated that the United Nations should represent all countries, not powerful nations, adding that there are a series of global issues that can be addressed in gatherings such as the General Assembly summit.

Raisi noted that those issues include sanctions which big powers are using as a tool to pressure other nations.

In response, he added, the targeted countries would reciprocate and that would create a situation threatening peace and tranquility.

The Iranian president said that another issue that should be addressed is terrorism and the support for it, as well as war and bloodshed, which everybody is opposed to.

Raisi added that all of these issues are the result of unilateralism and must be resolved through collective wisdom.

The Iranian president is heading a high-ranking delegation comprising of Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Deputy for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani — who is also the top Iranian nuclear negotiator — among others.

World leaders are set to address the 77th UNGA Summit from September 20 to 26.