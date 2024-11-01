Emirates, Turkish Airlines resume flights from Iran’s int’l airport 

Emirates Airlines have also resumed regular flights on the Tehran-Dubai route and vice versa as of Thursday.

The flights had been previously suspended due to tensions caused by the Israeli aggression on Gaza and its spillover effects on the region which made the flight routes unsafe.

The resumptions mark a return to normalcy for international travel between the destinations, providing relief for passengers who rely on the routes for business or leisure.

The airlines have ensured that all necessary precautions and safety measures are in place for the convenience and safety of their passengers.