Iran thwarts multiple aviation security threats, commander says

Referring to one of the most notable incidents, he said that in mid-November last year, during a Tehran–Mashhad flight, an individual with significant physical strength attempted to disarm the head of the onboard flight security guard and even expressed intentions related to hostage-taking.

The attempt was swiftly foiled by security forces during the flight, allowing the aircraft to land safely at Mashhad International Airport without incident.

Brigadier General Mollanouri added that other threats, including bomb threats and similar acts, had also been reported in recent days and months. However, none escalated into a serious crisis due to special preventive measures and timely actions taken by aviation protection forces.

He noted that the cumulative efforts of the Aviation Protection Corps over the years have played a key role in deterrence and prevention against hostile actors.

Despite sanctions and potential restrictions, he emphasized that Iran’s aviation security capabilities remain fully operational.

Mollanouri stressed that thanks to continuous training, specialized aviation expertise, physical readiness, and appropriate equipment, no successful unlawful interference has occurred in Iran’s civil aviation sector over the past 41 years.

He also underlined that Iran’s aviation security operations comply with international conventions, including the Tokyo, Chicago, Hague, and Montreal Conventions.