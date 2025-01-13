Iranian Foreign Ministry says removing sanctions, high priority in talks with E3

Iran and the E3 – The UK, Germany and France- will resume their negotiations later on Monday in Geneva.

Baqaei added that despite Iran’s capabilities, the Iranian officials are bound rightfully to remove the sanctions, which he described as oppressive and illegal.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in these discussions, a range of topics, including regional and international issues, as well as bilateral matters between these three countries and Iran and also the nuclear issue will be examined.

He said that Iran has learned to strengthen itself and to bolster its economy in light of its capabilities for the purpose of blunting the impact of the sanctions.

Baqaei said Monday’s meeting is a continuation of talks held in December and serves as an opportunity to hear each other’s views and positions.