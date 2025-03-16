Iran rejects Europe, US rights claims, citing their role in Saddam regime chemical weapons program

Esmail Baqaei, in a post on X, referred to the 37th anniversary of the Saddam regime’s chemical attack on the people of Halabja, in Iraqi Kurdistan, saying those European states which contributed to the development of chemical weapons by Saddam, must accept their responsibility for the tragic incident.

Baqaei said, “37 years ago, the defenseless people of Halabja, were hit by chemical bombs which had been produced with the technical and technological assistance of the US and some European countries. Tens of thousands of innocents died or sustained permanent injuries in this heinous war crime.”

He added that Iranians, especially the people of Sardasht, who were attacked during the 8-year imposed war with chemical weapons by Saddam’s regime, deeply understand the pain and suffering of the people of Halabja.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “Truth and justice are the legitimate and permanent demands of the loved ones of those who fell victim to the former Iraqi regime’s chemical weapons. The passage of time cannot lessen the ugliness of this crime, nor can it diminish the demand for truth and justice.”