Iran slams EU diplomat’s remarks, accuses West of ‘double standards’ over Gaza

During her recent visit to the occupied Palestinian territories, Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, claimed Iran was a “major threat to regional and global stability” and accused it of supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

She also warned against Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.

Baqaei dismissed the remarks, saying Kallas should instead address Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its repeated aggressions against Lebanon and Syria if she were truly concerned about regional security.

He said the EU is applying “double standards,” adding Kallas’s statements lacked legal and moral credibility.

“Unlike her predecessors, who at least paid some attention to international law, Kallas makes reckless statements that further damage Europe’s credibility,” Baqaei said.

He urged the EU to adopt a “realistic and just approach” based on the UN Charter and respect for other nations’ rights, rather than making unfounded allegations.

Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons and maintains its nuclear program is peaceful.

The Islamic Republic has also condemned Western support for Israel amid its ongoing military offensive in Gaza.