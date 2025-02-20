Iran, Europe willing to advance negotiations, says Iranian official

Speaking in an interview with the Iraqi Al-Ahad TV’s “Geopolitics” program on Wednesday, Takht-Ravanchi emphasized that the negotiations are guided by established frameworks and directives aimed at reaching a mutual agreement.

Takht-Ravanchi also highlighted Iran’s commitment to strengthening ties with neighboring countries, particularly Iraq, noting significant achievements in this regard.

The deputy foreign minister stated that Iran maintains a unified stance, with the Iranian Leader and president both emphasizing the importance of fostering relations with neighboring nations.

He pointed to recent diplomatic exchanges between Iranian and Arab officials as evidence of the commitment.

On Saudi Arabia, Takht-Ravanchi described significant opportunities for improving bilateral relations, emphasizing the need for collaboration between Tehran and Riyadh.

He also addressed the issue of negotiations with the US, noting that Iran adheres to the framework set by the Leader.

He, however, recalled the challenges of past negotiations, including those that led to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) and the US withdrawal from the accord in 2018, stressing the importance of learning from historical precedents.

As for Israel, Takht-Ravanchi warned against any miscalculations, stating that Iran’s capabilities are well-known and any missteps would come at a heavy cost.