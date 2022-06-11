Iran demands end to unilateral, hostile sanctions

Addressing the UN General Assembly on eliminating AIDS/HIV on Friday evening, Zahra Ershadi said, “Unfortunately, the unilateral hostile measures, including those sanctions imposed on economic, financial and banking sanctions in Iran, have seriously violated the Iranians’ right to access healthcare.”

She added the punitive measures spearheaded by the US, have blocked the channels for international cooperation and are a source of concern as they have hampered Iran’s efforts to combat AIDS/HIV, as well as the timely and effective access to diagnosis and medicine.

The Iranian envoy said, “Iran condemns such illegal and unjust actions and such illegitimate policies that affect the health sectors of countries and interrupt healthcare services to patients.”

Iran has been subject to a broad scope of unilateral economic, trade, and financial sanctions by the US since the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s.

United Nations Special Rapporteur, Alena Douhan, who was on a mission to Iran from May 7 to 18, described US sanctions on Iran as unjustifiable and inhumane.