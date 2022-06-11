Saturday, June 11, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldInt'l Relations

Iran demands end to unilateral, hostile sanctions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Zahra Ershadi

Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations has condemned the unjust and unilateral actions that affect the countries’ health sectors, urging the international community to take effective measures to help end sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on eliminating AIDS/HIV on Friday evening, Zahra Ershadi said, “Unfortunately, the unilateral hostile measures, including those sanctions imposed on economic, financial and banking sanctions in Iran, have seriously violated the Iranians’ right to access healthcare.”

She added the punitive measures spearheaded by the US, have blocked the channels for international cooperation and are a source of concern as they have hampered Iran’s efforts to combat AIDS/HIV, as well as the timely and effective access to diagnosis and medicine.

The Iranian envoy said, “Iran condemns such illegal and unjust actions and such illegitimate policies that affect the health sectors of countries and interrupt healthcare services to patients.”

Iran has been subject to a broad scope of unilateral economic, trade, and financial sanctions by the US since the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s.
United Nations Special Rapporteur, Alena Douhan, who was on a mission to Iran from May 7 to 18, described US sanctions on Iran as unjustifiable and inhumane.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks