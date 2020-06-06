Iran’s President Calls for Strict Abidance by Health Protocols to Fight COVID-19

The Iranian president has urged people to strictly observe health protocols to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Hassan Rouhani on Saturday warned that the disease is here to stay.

“The period of the coronavirus epidemic is going to be long, and we don’t know when it will end; under such circumstances, health directives must be closely observed,” he said at a meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

He called on people to use internet platforms for their daily social activities as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged Iranians to do online education, shopping and other economic activities. He also advised people to avoid attending or holding wedding ceremonies or funeral processions.

He said the government is ready for any possible surge in the infections and has no shortages of medical equipment.

The president added the government will continue to support low-income families.

“Meeting the needs in the health and treatment sector to fight coronavirus, supplying necessary services to society, providing basic and essential goods, and supplying stimulus packages to low-income families are four main duties of the government, and the trend of discharging all these responsibilities is going well,” he said.