Iranian Scientists Produce World-Class Coronavirus Kits

The company is capable of producing 100 to 150 kits per day.

Ali Gholami, the CEO of the company, says “before the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, and after its genome was put in the US database, the production of the kit started.”

He also added that the corona detection kit was designed and manufactured based on world-class standards.

“The scientists at the company have developed and synthesized a piece of the virus genome in a simulated manner. The kit responds very well,” noted Gholami.

After the virus entered the country, a sample of it was received in RNA format from Imam Reza (AS) Laboratory in Arak. We performed the necessary procedures and then tested it with the company’s kit. Fortunately the result was positive, underlined Gholami.

“We now only need to compare the production kit with the imported kits that are used in medical centres. The cost of our manufactured kit is one-third of the one purchased by the Ministry of Health,” he concluded.