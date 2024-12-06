Iran successfully launches Saman-1 into orbit

The launch, which took place from the Imam Khomeini Space Launch Center, also included two secondary payloads: a CubeSat and a research payload.

The Simorgh, a two-stage liquid-fueled rocket designed and built by the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, achieved a successful insertion of these payloads into an elliptical orbit with an apogee of 410 kilometers and a perigee of 300 kilometers.

This marks Simorgh’s eighth launch, setting a new record for Iran with a combined payload weight of approximately 300 kilograms.

Iran’s space program has made notable progress over the years despite facing international sanctions and technical challenges.