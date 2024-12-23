IFP ExclusiveArtSelected

Art event brings diplomats, artists and ordinary citizens together inside Iranian Foreign Ministry

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Ministry

An artistic event titled Autumn-Leaf was held in Meydan Mashgh, within Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s premises in the south of the Iranian capital Tehran.

This initiative aims to enhance interaction among artists, diplomats, and the general public in an urban setting.

Organized by the Iranian Contemporary Visual Arts Development Institute, the University of Art, and the Municipality of District 12 o the capital, in collaboration with the Malek Museum and the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the event has fostered a unique atmosphere for participatory art.

From December 19 to 23, 2024, attendees mingled with diplomats and foreign ambassadors, creating a vibrant community experience.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited the event on its last day, highlighting its significance in bridging cultural and diplomatic ties through art.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks