Iran FM: Diplomacy without military power is ineffective

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday commemorating the Navy Day on Kish Island in south of Iran, Araghchi honored the Iranian martyrs, and expressed “pride and tranquility in witnessing the vibrant and powerful Iranian armed forces and the capabilities in defending Iran’s maritime security.”

Araghchi highlighted that the armed forces have successfully ensured Iran’s security, adding that diplomacy is a low-cost way to achieve goals.

He noted that diplomacy relies on a country’s power to advance, and without national power elements, diplomacy cannot succeed.

In light of the escalating regional tensions, Araghchi asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces will thwart any conspiracy at its inception.

Touching on the recent militancy in Syria, the foreign minister pinned the blame on the US and Israel, saying they “move in alignment with terrorist groups.”

He stated, “Today, Takfiri terrorist forces stand alongside the US, but they will not succeed and will face defeat.”