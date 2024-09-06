Iran rejects claims of interference in US elections as baseless

Nasser Kanaani said that the US government is a pioneer in illegal interference in the internal affairs of other independent countries and cannot blame others for its own internal problems and crises through such accusations.

Kanaani added that the internal divisions and problems in the US are rooted in structural, political, and social issues, and these cannot be resolved by playing the blame game or accusing others.

The FBI and several other US intelligence agencies have jointly claimed that Iran was involved in cyberattacks targeting Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, as well as attempting to hack the campaign of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The US Attorney General recently alleged that Iran’s attempts to influence US election campaigns have intensified.