Iran: Europe decision on JCPOA commitments illegal, retaliatory measure to come 

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned the European parties to the JCPOA against any tension-creating measures, which “will definitely complicate the management of bilateral relations and will have negative effects on the process of cooperation”, including in negotiations to revive the nuclear deal and lift anti-Tehran sanctions.

The statement adds the decision by the European sides

is contrary to their obligations under the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The statement reads, “In response to the illegal withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA and the re-imposition of cruel sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran took retaliatory steps in accordance with its rights under Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA. These steps are fully in accordance with the procedures stipulated in the JCPOA.”

The statement called the decision by the European side not to honor their obligations, “devoid of legal logic”, adding following the US exit from the nuclear deal in 2018, Iran gave the European parties a whole year to compensate for the illegal US action.

“After that, it gradually started its retaliatory measures in order to provide the opportunity for compensation to the European parties and keep the window of diplomacy open.”

The statement reiterates, “It is not acceptable that the European Union and the three European countries consider this illegal action a reaction to Iran’s measures, which were completely legal and were done as a response to the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the inaction by the European Union and the three European countries.”