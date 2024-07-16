EU puts sanctions on far-right Israelis over rights abuses against Palestinians

It announced in a statement that their violations include “abuse of the right of everyone to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental integrity, the right to property, the right to private and family life, to freedom of religion or belief and the right to education”.

The bloc sanctioned Baruch Marzel for “openly calling for an ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians” and targeted Ben-Zion “Bentzi” Gopstein, the founder and leader of the far-right Lehava organisation, along with Isaschar Manne, founder of the illegal outpost “Manne Farm” in the South Hebron Hills.

Gopstein is a close confidant of far-right Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Israeli settler Moshe Sharvit and his “Moshe’s Farm” in the Jordan Valley are also on the list after attacks on Palestinian farmers and shepherds were launched from the site. The bloc listed Zvi Bar Yosef and his “Zvi’s Farm” in the occupied territories as well.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 38,600 victims since Oct. 7 last year following a Hamas attack.

At least 574 Palestinians, including at least 136 children, have since been killed and nearly 5,350 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.