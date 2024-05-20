Monday, May 20, 2024
Baqeri Kani appointed as Iran’s acting foreign minister following death of Amirabdollahian

After the passing away of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, his deputy for political affairs, Ali Baqeri Kani, has been appointed as acting foreign minister.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on Sunday.

The tragic accident killed the president and seven others, including Amirabdollahian.

On Monday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei issued a message of condolence, assigning First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to the position of head of the Executive Branch.

For his part, Mokhber appointed Baqeri Kani as the head of the administration’s committee of foreign relations affairs.

Baqeri has served as Iran’s top negotiator in the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

