Baqeri Kani appointed as Iran’s acting foreign minister following death of Amirabdollahian

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on Sunday.

The tragic accident killed the president and seven others, including Amirabdollahian.

On Monday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei issued a message of condolence, assigning First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to the position of head of the Executive Branch.

For his part, Mokhber appointed Baqeri Kani as the head of the administration’s committee of foreign relations affairs.

Baqeri has served as Iran’s top negotiator in the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.