Iran says all crew members of seized Israel-owned ship released

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, during which the two sides also discussed the latest regional developments and those pertaining to bilateral ties.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) sized the Israeli-linked Portuguese-flagged container ship, the MSC Aries, on April 13 for violating maritime laws in the Persian Gulf.

Amirabdollahian added if the ship’s captain accompanies them, the crew including the Estonians can return to their countries.

The Iranian foreign minister added the ship, which turned off its radar in the territorial waters of Iran and endangered the security of navigation, is detained under the Iranian judicial rules.

He also touched upon the developments in Palestine, saying the depth of the genocide and other crimes by the Zionists in Gaza requires all countries to work hard toward establishing a lasting ceasefire, completely removing the human blockade, exchanging prisoners, and preventing further crimes by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Margus Tsahkna, for his part, appreciated Iran’s humanitarian approach and its efforts to release the crew members of the seized Portuguese ship.

Estonian’s foreign minister also called for cooperation among all countries to stop the war in Gaza.