German Envoy recalled to Iran ministry  Following FM’s “interventionist” remarks 

In the meeting held during thesummoning, the Director for Division One of Western Europe at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the ministry considers the statement by Germany’s Foreign Minister to be lacking in courtesy, without any legal basis or value.

He conveyed Iran’s strong protest at the unjustified and detrimental approach of Germany to suspend the operations of the Iranian consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich.

The Foreign Ministry official said the German government’s decision deliberately deprives Iranians of access to consular services, creating unnecessary hardship for the Iranian citizens in Germany and infringing upon their fundamental rights.He said this move severs one of the longest-standing channels of communication between the peoples of Iran and Germany.

The Iranian Foreign Ministryalso emphasized that Germany’s confrontational and unconstructive stance is a significant miscalculation, for which the German government will bear responsibility.

It reminded Germany of international law principles, including respect for national sovereignty, the prohibition against interference in the domestic affairs of other countries, respect for their national judicial competencies, and the commitment of all states to prevent and combat terrorism.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Germany’s disregard for these international principles and denounced any support for terrorism and the killing of innocent people, including under the guise of protecting citizens. The decision to close Iranian missions follows the execution of Jamshid Sharmand, leader of the US-based terror group, Tondar, which was behind a sereis of terror attacks in Iran including one in 2008 on a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

14 people, including 5 women and an infant, were killed and hundreds more wounded in the attack.Sharmabd held German citizenship but was also a US resident.