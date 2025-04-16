US blocking G7 statement denouncing Russia’s attack against Sumy: Bloomberg

Russia launched the missile attack against the northeastern city on Palm Sunday on April 13, killing 35 people and injuring 119. It marked one of the worst attacks against Sumy throughout the full-scale war.

Canada, currently chairing the G7 group, reportedly told other members that the statement could not be adopted without U.S. support. According to Bloomberg, the statement was to denounce Russia’s attack as evidence that Moscow is determined to continue its war.

While European leaders have denounced the attack as a war crime, Trump adopted a softer tone, saying that while the strike was “terrible,” it likely occurred by “mistake,” without elaborating further.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered condolences to the victims of the “horrifying Russian missile attack on Sumy” but stopped short of calling for an increasing pressure on Russia.

The move is only the latest in the string of Washington’s steps undermining G7 unity on Russia and Ukraine. The Trump administration has previously opposed a joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war and vetoed a proposal for a task force tracking the Russian “shadow fleet” of tankers.

Since taking office in January, Trump has upended years of U.S. foreign policy on the Russia-Ukraine war, resuming direct contact with Moscow while exerting pressure on Kyiv by temporarily cutting off crucial military aid.

Trump has pledged to broker a swift ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, but these efforts have largely stalled as Moscow rejects a 30-day truce supported by Washington and Kyiv. Despite these delays, Trump has yet to exert additional pressure on Russia.