Argentina Envoy Summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry over AMIA Allegations

Kameli expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm objection to the Argentine diplomat regarding the accusations against Iran concerning the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, which resulted in 85 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The protest followed Argentine prosecutor Sebastián Basso’s recent issuance of arrest warrants for several Iranian officials in the AMIA case.

During the meeting, Kameli firmly rejected and denounced the unsubstantiated claims made by Argentina’s judiciary and government officials. He stated that the prosecutor’s decision to accuse top Iranian officials represents another misstep in the long-running judicial process surrounding the 1994 incident, which remains shrouded in suspicion.

Kameli further noted that unresolved questions in the AMIA case persist due to repeated meddling and pressure by individuals tied to the Zionist regime, which has exploited the case as a political tool to further its anti-Iran agenda.

He stressed that the prosecutor’s move blatantly violates key principles of international law, especially those concerning the sovereign equality and political independence of states.

Kameli called the action a troubling precedent in international relations, warning that such behavior not only heightens diplomatic strains between Iran and Argentina but also amounts to an internationally wrongful act, making the Argentine government liable under international law.

Kameli cautioned about the legal and political consequences of the prosecutor’s decision, affirming that Iran retains its full right under international law to adopt all appropriate measures to protect its rights and interests.