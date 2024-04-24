Iranian says Argentine judges demand over Iranian nationals illegal, based on fabrications

The judges in the case have called for the extradition of the Iranian interior minister for what they call his insult against the victims of the Amia bombing. 85 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the bombing at the Jewish center in July 1994.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman highlighted the previous scandal involving demands placed on the British judicial system for the extradition of an Iranian official that was later rejected on the grounds that there was not sufficient evidence to back up such a demand.

Kanaani then stressed that the accusations leveled against Iran in the Amia case has no credibility, adding that such demands put on judicial officials of other countries are unwarranted and baseless legally.

The Foreign Minister spokesman said the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any move to administer justice in the case and go after those who, by destroying the proof, derailed it and helped the culprits escape justice.

Kanaani recommended that Argentine officials should avoid making unfounded accusations against nationals of other countries and avoid being influenced by the claims of enemies of the Tehran-Buenos Aires relations.