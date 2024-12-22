Iranian women entrepreneurs shine in BRICS competition

Zahra Farahani made the announcement on Sunday during the Women, Innovation, and Technology event held at The Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) in Tehran.

She pointed out of 1000 projects submitted from 30 countries to the forum in September, 26 projects were winners, with four of them belonging to Iranian women entrepreneurs.

The criteria for participation required women over 18 who were developing and implementing projects to establish innovative companies with a vision for commercialization and growth in BRICS member countries.

The winners were selected based on their capacity for significant commercialization and innovative features, ensuring future growth in the BRICS markets.

Farahani noted that the competition fields included information technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, innovation ecosystems and infrastructure, food security, and agriculture.

BRICS Women Entrepreneurs Forum, established in 2020, aims to promote entrepreneurship and women’s participation.

BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia have formally applied for membership.