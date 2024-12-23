Advisor to Iran leader: Tehran ready for talks, but won’t give in to pressure over nuclear issue

In a recent interview with Al Mayadeen, Kharrazi stated that Iran is ready for dialogue but will stand firm against external pressures.

He emphasized that Tehran would respond to any actions taken against it with reciprocal measures, highlighting that Iran’s future steps will depend on the policies of the new U.S. administration.

US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly expressed interest in negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program. Trump’s administration previously withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA, in 2018, leading to increased sanctions and heightened tensions between Iran and the US.

The prospect of renewed negotiations under a potential second Trump administration raises questions about whether Tehran and Washington can find common ground on nuclear issues and regional security concerns.

The Iranian government has maintained that it seeks to develop its nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, while the US and its allies reject this, claiming Tehran seeks nuclear weapons.