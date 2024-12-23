Iran, E3 set to resume talks in January: Spokesman

He noted that Iran and the three European countries, also known as E3, initially agreed to carry on with talks following the previous format and context.

Iran has consistently stayed committed to negotiations over the past two decades in an effort to address concerns and has never abandoned the negotiating table, he highlighted.

Baqaei emphasized that Iran’s decisions will be based on the attitudes and actions of the parties involved.

Tensions between Iran and European countries have escalated over the past two years due to European accusations.

European countries claim that Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict, an allegation that Tehran has categorically rejected.

In a recent action against Tehran, the European troika pushed the adoption of a resolution in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in November.

The resolution accused Tehran of poor cooperation with the agency and demanded a “comprehensive” report on its nuclear activities by spring 2025.

In response, Iran stressed it has activated a “series of new and advanced centrifuges”.