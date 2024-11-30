Iranian researcher’s project picked at BRICS Young Scientists Event

Projects from Brazil, China, and Russia won top honors, while Dr. Sima Sarabi’s project was acknowledged as a notable entry.

The forum showcased innovative ideas in various fields of green technology, chemical industries, agriculture, and artificial intelligence.

The event, which coincided with the 9th Young Scientists of BRICS 2024, saw 30 innovators from eight BRICS countries, including Iran, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, UAE, and Egypt.

The selection process involved evaluating the best innovations based on commercial viability, feasibility, and future potential, conducted by a jury from the eight participating countries.

This was the first time an Iranian team participated in the competition, marking a significant milestone for the country’s involvement in BRICS.