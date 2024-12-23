President Pezeshkian says Tehran committed to complete North-South transit corridor

Pezeshkian was speaking during a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Saviev in Tehran on Monday.

He described the Rasht-Astara railway project between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, as a “top priority” for the Islamic Republic of Iran and reiterated the country’s dedication to fulfilling its obligations under the agreement. The project is a key part of the North-South transit route.

Pezeshkian said that the Iranian government is determined to see this project through, with the Minister of Roads responsible for oversight thereof.

Saviev conveyed greetings from senior Russian officials to Pezeshkian and extended an invitation for the Iranian president to visit Russia.

The Russian official further highlighted his country’s readiness to provide credit lines and collaborate with Azerbaijan on modernizing the North-South corridor.

Saviev spoke about the increasing volume of goods transported between Iran and Russia, saying an initial target has been set to transfer 15 million tons of cargo through the Rasht-Astara railway.

Both sides underscored the importance of expediting this vital project to enhance trade relations, which is seen as crucial for connecting South Asia with Northern Europe through rail links.