Iranian newspaper criticizes FM over “lack of transparency” in talks with Russia

The newspaper accused the Iranian Foreign Ministry of continuing to trust “unreliable powers,” particularly Russia, despite past experiences that have proven otherwise.

During a joint press conference with Lavrov on Tuesday, Araghchi stated that Iran is coordinating its nuclear stance with Russia and China.

However, Jomhouri-e Eslami argued that such reliance is misguided, citing Russia’s actions in the Ukraine war, Syria, and its stance on Iran’s three Persian Gulf islands as evidence of its unreliability.

The newspaper also questioned the true purpose of Lavrov’s visit to Tehran, claiming it was politically motivated and tied to a potential Russia-US deal rather than Iran’s interests.

“This visit was entirely political and, according to speculations, was related to two issues: a major deal between Russia and the US, and the future relations between the US and Iran,” it noted.

The paper further condemned the government’s “lack of transparency” in reporting diplomatic activities, warning that such practices erode public trust and push citizens toward foreign media.

It emphasized that Iran should avoid aligning itself with any Eastern or Western power, advocating instead for independent and assertive diplomacy to safeguard national interests.