Legendary Iranian actress, voice performer Zhaleh Olov passes away

Her son, Shahrokh Razmjoo, confirmed her passing, stating that she died around noon on Monday at Shahram Hospital in the Iranian capital.

Olov was a distinguished figure in the field of acting and voice-over, and was honored at the 8th Eternal Faces, an event commemorating the prominent figures in various fields in Iran, in 2010.

The Iranian Ministry of Culture extended its condolences to her family and the artistic community.

Born in 1927 in the Sanglaj neighborhood of Tehran, Olov was raised in a family that highly valued culture. Her father, an army officer with a passion for art, encouraged her to engage with Persian literature from a young age. By seven, she was familiar with the works of towering Iranian poets Hafez, Saadi, and Ferdowsi.

Olov began her career directly from elementary teacher training college by joining the radio, where she became a staple in radio drama through the Night Story program.

She continued her work in radio seriously from 1948 onwards.

Throughout her career, Olov played roles in various television series, with notable performances in Once Upon a Time and the movie Mum’s Guest.