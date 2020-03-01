Iranian Firm to Produce 90 Tonnes of Disinfectants Each Day to Counter Coronavirus

The CEO of Behshahr Industrial Group stressed that currently the daily production capacity of the company is 80 tonnes and it can be increased to 90 tonnes if the needed alcohol is procured promptly.

After the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran many supermarkets and pharmacies have run out of disinfectant gels and liquids.

Iran’s defence ministry has begun to produce 20,000 litres of disinfectants and 20,000 protective face masks per day to counter the spread of coronavirus in the country.