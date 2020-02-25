Iranian Deputy Health Minister, Lawmaker Infected with Coronavirus 

In a video posted online, Deputy Minister Iraj Harirchi confirmed that he is infected with the deadly virus, but he noted he is alright and taking rest in quarantine to get well.

Harirchi assured his countrymen that with unity the Iranian people can defeat the new virus.

Earlier, a media advisor to the health minister said in a tweet that “The coronavirus test for Mr Harirchi, the deputy health minister who was on the front lines combating the coronavirus, was positive.”

Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference on Monday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

Outspoken reformist lawmaker Mahmoud Sadeghi also announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he’s been infected with the virus.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that the number of people infected with the virus is 95, and 15 ones have lost their lives due to the disease.

According to Jahanpour, 34 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Monday, three of whom died.

16 of the new cases are from Qom, nine from Tehran, one from Fars, two people from Mazandaran, two people from Gilan, one person from Nishapur, two people from Alborz, and one person from Qeshm.