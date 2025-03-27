Minister: Over 45mn domestic trips recorded during Nowruz holidays in Iran

Speaking at a meeting of provincial governors, Salehi Amiri revealed that 24.7 million trips were recorded in the first week of the holidays alone, with Mazandaran, Gilan, Tehran, Khorasan Razavi and Isfahan provinces emerging as the most popular destinations.

“The remarkable travel numbers demonstrate our people’s vitality and enthusiasm for tourism,” the minister stated, while acknowledging the need for improved infrastructure and services across provinces.

The government mobilized 1.2 million personnel from 27 different agencies to facilitate holiday travel and ensure smooth operations at tourist sites nationwide.

Salehi Amiri emphasized the administration’s commitment to tourism development, citing plans to attract an additional 1.5 million visitors this year as part of a five-year strategy targeting 15 million annual foreign tourists.

The minister also outlined plans to establish a tourism infrastructure investment council and delegate greater authority to provincial governors to accelerate tourism projects. Special attention would be given to supporting low-income travelers and improving accessibility.