IFP ExclusiveEnergySelected

Iran calls on Iraq to counter ‘enemy provocations’ in oil trade

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Oil Gas

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, in a phone call on Wednesday with his Iraqi counterpart, Hayan Abdul Ghani, emphasized vigilance against what he called "enemy provocations,” according to Iran's official government news portal.

The conversation followed Iraqi media reports claiming the US Navy had seized Iranian tankers allegedly using forged Iraqi documents in the Persian Gulf, allegations Iran has firmly denied.

Paknejad stressed the need to protect bilateral relations from external interference while reaffirming Iran’s commitment to legal oil trade practices.

“Iran’s oil sales strictly comply with internationally accepted trade standards,” Paknejad stated during the call. Both sides described their nations’ ties as “friendly and brotherly.”

He emphasized the need for “joint alertness against divisive schemes by adversaries,” without naming specific countries.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister Seyed Ali Mohammad Mousavi dismissed the allegations as “baseless US propaganda,” insisting Tehran’s oil trade complies fully with legal norms.

The US has yet to provide evidence supporting the seizure claims. Analysts view the dispute as part of broader tensions over Iran’s oil exports, which remain a focal point in the geopolitical standoffs.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks