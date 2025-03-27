Iran calls on Iraq to counter ‘enemy provocations’ in oil trade

The conversation followed Iraqi media reports claiming the US Navy had seized Iranian tankers allegedly using forged Iraqi documents in the Persian Gulf, allegations Iran has firmly denied.

Paknejad stressed the need to protect bilateral relations from external interference while reaffirming Iran’s commitment to legal oil trade practices.

“Iran’s oil sales strictly comply with internationally accepted trade standards,” Paknejad stated during the call. Both sides described their nations’ ties as “friendly and brotherly.”

He emphasized the need for “joint alertness against divisive schemes by adversaries,” without naming specific countries.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister Seyed Ali Mohammad Mousavi dismissed the allegations as “baseless US propaganda,” insisting Tehran’s oil trade complies fully with legal norms.

The US has yet to provide evidence supporting the seizure claims. Analysts view the dispute as part of broader tensions over Iran’s oil exports, which remain a focal point in the geopolitical standoffs.