IEA figures show increase in Iranian oil production

IEA data cited in a Sunday report by the Fars news agency showed that Iranian oil production had reached 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in November.

The figure marked no change from October output but represented an increase of 110,000 bpd compared with production levels reported in December 2024.

The increase has come despite Iran remaining under a strict US sanctions regime that imposes heavy penalties on buyers of Iranian oil and on entities involved in its production and shipment.

It has also occurred five months after Iran was involved in a conflict with Israel, during which the United States carried out targeted attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

A series of United Nations sanctions resolutions reimposed in late September have also failed to affect Iran’s oil production and export levels.

Figures released by leading energy analytics firm Tanker Trackers in early November showed that Iran had exported an average of 2.3 million bpd of crude oil through much of October, marking a new record since US sanctions were imposed on the country in 2018.

This compares with oil exports falling to historic lows of nearly 300,000 bpd in May 2019, when Washington tightened sanctions on Iran.

Experts say Iran’s growing ability to produce and market its oil highlights the failure of US President Donald Trump’s administration and its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran.