Data shows Iran’s oil exports surged in run up to UN sanctions

Figures released on Monday by a major international tanker tracking service showed that Iran’s oil exports had reached a seven-year record of nearly 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in September.

“Iran’s September 2025 crude oil exports reached levels unseen since mid-2018,” said Tanker Trackers in a post on its X account.

“Boost is believed to be partly attributed to the UN snapback sanctions,” it added, making a reference to the UN sanctions on Iran that were snapped back in late September.

That comes as the US and allies in Europe had anticipated that the UN sanctions and warnings issued about them in September could negatively impact the flow of oil from Iran to major customers like China.

Tanker Trackers’ figures confirm earlier statements by experts and authorities in Iran suggesting that UN sanctions wouldn’t affect Iran’s ability to supply oil to the international markets.

Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said last week that UN sanctions would not add any new pressure on the country’s oil exports

Paknejad added that Iran had overcome some of the harshest American sanctions targeting its oil industry in recent years.

The UN re-imposed six sanction resolutions on Iran that had been lifted in 2015 when the country reached an agreement with world powers to settle disputes surrounding its nuclear program.

The sanctions mostly target people and equipment related to Iran’s nuclear activities, as well as an embargo on arms trade.