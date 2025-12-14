Iran: Oil exports continue under pre-sanctions era

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ability to sell oil remains intact.

Paknejad said exports are proceeding in the same manner as before the snapback mechanism, adding that fluctuations in sales volumes are a natural result of market dynamics rather than restrictions on Iran’s capacity to sell oil.

He explained that the global oil market is highly dynamic, with international prices and benchmarks changing at different times. According to the Iranian oil minister, regional and international tensions can also influence pricing indicators and market behavior.

Paknejad noted that increases or decreases in sales figures should be seen in this context and do not mean that Iran is unable to export its oil.

He emphasized that such variations are linked to market conditions and global developments, not to limitations on Iran’s oil trade.