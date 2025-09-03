Iran says oil sales unaffected by potential snapback sanctions

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting, Paknejad emphasized that Iran currently faces no difficulties in selling crude, with daily exports increasing by 21,000 barrels during the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year.

On August 29, France, Germany, Britain triggered the one-month countdown for automatic return of the UN sanctions on Iran.

Addressing questions about the disputed Arash 1 gas field between Iran and Kuwait, the minister confirmed that hydrocarbon reserves have been proven in the exploratory well, which was drilled approximately 750 meters from the old boundary line.

He said the Foreign Ministry is coordinating with relevant parties, and once the legal status is clarified, Iran is prepared to proceed with development in accordance with its Seventh Development Plan.

Paknejad also reiterated that the government will take necessary measures based on prevailing conditions, underscoring Tehran’s continued focus on energy development and maintaining stable oil revenues despite international tensions.