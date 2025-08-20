Iran minister: Oil exports planned according to market conditions

“We do not have a single barrel of oil that we cannot sell,” Paknejad said, stressing that all exports are planned according to market conditions.

He also highlighted the inauguration of a $1.6 billion gas recovery project in western province of Ilam, expected to generate $700 million annually by capturing 240 million cubic feet of flare gas.

Paknejad also said the recent decision to allow imports of super gasoline will not affect existing fuel quotas or prices for ordinary consumers.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Paknejad clarified that fuel subsidies remain unchanged.

He explained that the private sector, not the government, has been authorized to import super gasoline, referred to as “special gasoline” in cabinet documents, and offer it as a premium service to consumers willing to pay higher costs.