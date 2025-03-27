Leader’s advisor: Iran open to indirect talks with US, but rejects pressure

The remarks come as US President Donald Trump announced on March 7 that he had written to Iranian leaders reportedly calling for nuclear negotiations while threatening military action.

Speaking as head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council, Kharrazi said Washington is waging a “psychological war” by sending mixed signals – alternating between threats and offers of dialogue.

He warned the approach aims to pressure Iran into one-sided negotiations.

“Some in Iran see recent US messages as an opportunity, but the real American strategy is talks under sanctions and military threats,” Kharrazi stated.

He stressed any meaningful dialogue must be based on equality and mutual respect, principles the US has consistently violated.

The former foreign minister emphasized Iran refuses to be bullied, citing the nation’s resistance during the 1980s Iran-Iraq War as proof of its defiance under pressure.

In a March 21 response, Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei dismissed US threats as ineffective, warning that Iran would take reciprocal action against any “malign” American moves.