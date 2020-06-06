Iran to Reopen Cinemas, Theatres, Concert Halls

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has given the green light for the conditional reopening of movie theatres and concert halls as of June 21.

President Rouhani said on Saturday the cinemas, theatres and concert halls can reopen only if they sell tickets for 50 percent of the seats and abide by all health protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Headquarters for Fight against Coronavirus, President Rouhani said language, music, Quran, and cinema institutes can also reopen as of next week if they observe all health protocols.

It was also decieed that kindergartens reopen as of next week.