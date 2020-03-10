Iran President Urges Collaboration with Armed Forces in Coronavirus Battle

President Rouhani on Tuesday held telephone conversations with the governors of Qom, Gilan and Mazandaran, the hardest-hit of the Iranian provinces following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In the conversations, the president was briefed on the latest efforts to contain the epidemic and treat the patients in those provinces.

President Rouhani also emphasized the necessity for the “serious, exact and strict” implementation of all protocols and decisions formulated by the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters, run under the Health Ministry’s supervision.

The president further ordered the provincial governors to make the necessary arrangements to handle the situation during the new year’s holidays and turn the sports stadiums and other indoor locations into makeshift convalescent homes for the coronavirus patients.

President Rouhani also praised the Iranian medical staff for their unwavering efforts in the battle with the coronavirus, and stressed the need for taking advantage of the Armed Forces to supply the hospital equipment, establish mobile medical centers, and employ the capacities of the medical staff of the Armed Forces.

He finally reiterated the necessity to avoid unnecessary trips and to stay at home in order to curb the spread of the virus, calling on the governors of Qom, Gilan and Mazandaran to ask the residents of their provinces to observe the advisories and cooperate with the authorities.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 54 people, the highest number since the outbreak of the COVID-19, have died of coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections in Iran has increased to 8,042 and the death toll to 291.